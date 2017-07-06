Nuggets agree to multi-year deal with Tyler Lydon

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multi-year deal Thursday with rookie Tyler Lydon.

The forward from Syracuse University was acquired on draft night as part of a deal with Utah that also included forward Trey Lyles. The Nuggets sent the 13th pick to the Jazz.

Lydon, selected with the 24th overall pick, averaged 13.2 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds last season for Syracuse. He helped the Orange reach the Final Four during his freshman season.