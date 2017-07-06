Sports

Raonic off to third round at Wimbledon after four-set win over Youzhny

The Canadian from Thornhill, Ont., got off to a shaky start but stormed back, winning three straight sets.

Canada's Milos Raonic returns the ball to Russia's Mikhail Youzhny during their Men's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017.

LONDON — Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the third round of Wimbledon with a 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia's Mikhail Youzhny on Thursday.

Raonic, the sixth seed from Thornhill, Ont., picked up a key break to take a 6-5 lead in the third set. He would later secure the victory with his 27th ace of the match.

The match on the No. 2 court at the All England Club took two hours 40 minutes to complete.

Raonic, a finalist last year at Wimbledon, will next face either Russia's Andrey Rublev or Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

 

