Rookie Jake Faria tops Boston's Chris Sale in Rays' 4-1 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wilson Ramos homered and drove in three against Chris Sale despite the All-Star's record-setting performance, rookie Jake Faria remained unbeaten and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Thursday night.

Sale (11-4) struck out 12 while giving up four runs and seven hits in seven innings. He became the first Red Sox pitcher to strike out 10 or more in 12 games before the All-Star break, surpassing the 11 games of Pedro Martinez in 1999.

Ramos hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cap the scoring. Ramos has three homers this season and has nine RBIs in his past five games.

Faria (4-0) gave up a run and four hits while walking four in six innings. The rookie right-hander has pitched at least six innings in each of his six starts and has a 2.11 ERA.

Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the first inning with a right hand contusion after getting hit by Faria's pitch. X-rays were negative.

Deven Marrero entered for Bogaerts and drove in Boston's run with a sacrifice fly in the third. The Red Sox entered with a four-game lead in the AL East but had only five hits, all singles.

The Rays tied it in the fourth when Logan Morrison singled and scored on Ramos' double.

Peter Bourjos put the Rays ahead 2-1 with a solo homer in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been on the disabled list since June 2 with a right knee subluxation, pitched batting practice and will make another rehab start at Pawtucket on Sunday before rejoining the rotation after the All-Star break.

Rays: INF Tim Beckham was out of the lineup with a sore left ankle.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (8-4) will pitch Friday night's game. He is 5-1 with a 2.52 ERA in his last nine starts.

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-3) has allowed a home run in 12 straight appearances, a franchise record, but is 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA in five home starts against Boston

