The Latest: Grizzlies paying tribute to departing Randolph

2:30 p.m.

Zach Randolph is one of the many NBA faces changing places as a free agent this summer, going from Memphis to Sacramento.

And the Grizzlies couldn't have responded in classier fashion.

An open letter from Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace and business operations president Jason Wexler to Randolph on Thursday revealed that his No. 50 jersey is being retired by the team, part of many tributes to his time in Memphis.

"Thank you for all the joy and magical moments too numerous to count. Thank you for the energy and excitement you brought each and every night to FedExForum. Thank you for your leadership and service. Thank you for your larger than life impact and for keeping all Memphians warm. Thank you," the letter said.

Randolph agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Kings.

