Barrett scores 27, Canada books spot in U19 World Cup semis with win over France

CAIRO — Canada will play for its first ever medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

R.J. Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., scored 27 points to lead the Canadians to a 73-67 victory over France in Friday's quarter-finals.

Canada will face either Germany or the United States in the semifinals on Saturday. Those two countries were playing their quarter-final later Friday.

"What an incredibly proud moment for this group and this team," head coach Roy Rana said. "To make history at the U19 level is sweet for us but we're not going to settle. We're focused on getting ready for the next challenge."

Abu Kigab of St. Catharines, Ont., had 17 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, while Grant Shephard of Kelowna, B.C., chipped in with 12 points for the Canadians, who were tied 15-15 after the first quarter, but pulled away to take a 35-25 lead into the halftime break.

Barrett, who turned 17 last month, added five rebounds and four assists.

"We played hard as a group, we knew what we had to do, and we got it done," Barrett said.