Bruce, Reyes homer as deGrom, Mets beat Cardinals 6-5

ST. LOUIS — Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce hit solo home runs to help Jacob deGrom win his fifth straight decision, and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Friday night.

Bruce's homer in the fifth gave broke a 4-all tie. It was his 11th home run in 61 career games at Busch Stadium.

deGrom (9-3) gave up four runs, all on solo homers, in seven innings. It was the first time in his career that deGrom gave up four home runs in a game, but it was good enough to tie his career-best winning streak set in 2014.

Addison Reed earned his 15th save in 17 chances.