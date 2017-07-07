Canucks sign forward Joseph LaBate to one-year, two-way contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Joseph LaBate to a one-year, two-way contract.

LaBate, 24, made 13 appearances with the Canucks in 2016-17, debuting Nov. 23 at Arizona.

The six-foot-five, 210-pound had six goals, 10 assists and 80 penalty minutes in 38 games for Utica last season. In 106 career AHL games, all with Utica, LaBate has registered 36 points and 161 penalty minutes.

The native of Burnsville, Minn., was drafted by Vancouver in the fourth round, 101st overall, in 2011.