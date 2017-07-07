Former Calgary Stampeders tackle George Hansen dies at 83

CALGARY — Former Calgary Stampeders tackle George Hansen has died at age 83.

The Stampeders confirmed Hansen's death in a release Friday.

Nicknamed "Bulldog," Hansen played tackle for eight seasons Calgary from 1959 to 1966, suiting up for 123 regular-season games. He also did some kicking for the Stampeders, accounting for a total of 63 points in 1961 and 1962.

Hansen held a front-office role with the Stampeders after his playing career, including roles as assistant general manager and scout. He was with the club when Calgary won the 1971 Grey Cup.