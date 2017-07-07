Indians' Carrasco strikes out side on 9 pitches

CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco has pitched an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches.

Carrasco fanned Detroit's hitters in order in the fifth inning to accomplish the rare feat. The right-hander is just the second pitcher in Cleveland's franchise history to strike out the side on nine pitches, joining Justin Masterson, who did it on June 2, 2014, against Boston.

In the fifth, Carrasco struck out Nicholas Castellanos, Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias — all swinging — without throwing a ball. He had four called strikes, three swinging and two foul balls. He recorded each strikeout with a slider.