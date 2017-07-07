Munoz extends lead to 3 at Greenbrier Classic; Love 4 back

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Sebastian Munoz shot a 3-under 67 Friday to lead Ben Martin and Hudson Swafford by three strokes after the second round of The Greenbrier Classic.

Munoz, a 24-year-old Colombian, continued his solid play after an opening-round 61. He heads into the weekend at 12-under 128 and leads after 36 holes for the second time in his rookie PGA Tour season. He shared the lead halfway through the St. Jude Classic but played the final two rounds in 11 over.

Martin shot 67 and Swafford had a 66.