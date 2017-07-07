Oilers sign veteran forward Jussi Jokinen to one-year deal

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran forward Jussi Jokinen to a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old Finn had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) and 39 penalty minutes in 69 games with Florida last season.

Jokinen has 546 points (186 goals, 360 assists) and 365 penalty minutes over 891 career NHL games with Dallas, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Pittsburgh and Florida. He has added 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) over 56 playoff games.

The six-foot, 198-pound forward has been known as a shootout threat, scoring 36 shootout goals over his career.

Internationally, Jokinen has appeared in over 170 games with Finland, winning silver medals at the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Turin, Italy and the 2016 World Hockey Championship in Russia.