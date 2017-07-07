PSG signs Spanish defender Yuri Berchiche

Paris Saint-Germain has finalized its first signing of the summer by hiring Spanish left back Yuri Berchiche from Real Sociedad.

PSG said in a statement on Friday that Berchiche is contracted through June 2021.

PSG was looking for a replacement for Maxwell, who retired at the end of the season. Berchiche will be competing with Layvin Kurzawa for a starting spot.

Berchiche was a key element of the Real Sociedad team that finished sixth in La Liga, playing 35 matches. He also scored three goals and delivered four assists.