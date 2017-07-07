Rangers defenceman Kevin Klein retires after 12 NHL seasons
A
A
Share via Email
New York Rangers
The Rangers announced the retirement of the 32-year-old on Friday.
Klein played in 627 career NHL games with the Rangers and Nashville Predators,
The Rangers acquired him on Jan. 22, 2014, and he skated in 224 regular season games, registering 22 goals and 50 assists, along with a plus-49 rating. During his tenure in New York, Klein led Rangers
Klein was bothered by back spasms this past season and had three goals and 11 assists in 60 regular-season games. He played in one of the Rangers' 12 playoffs games and had an assist.