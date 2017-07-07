SA paceman Rabada banned for 2nd test vs England

LONDON — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss the second test against England after collecting a one-match ban for swearing at Ben Stokes following his dismissal of the allrounder on Thursday.

The ICC said on Friday that Rabada used "inappropriate language" that was "audible over the stump microphones and also resulted in the batsman to turn before walking off the field." He pleaded guilty to the offence , and was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point.

Rabada was suspended because of an accumulation of demerit points within a two-year period, having already been on three points following a clash with Sri Lanka opener Niroshan Dickwella during an ODI in February.