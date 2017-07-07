Storm postpones Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA, Ky. — NASCAR has postponed Friday's Xfinity Series event at Kentucky Speedway after severe thunderstorms threatened the area shortly before the green flag.

The postponement follows Thursday night's rain-delayed Camping World Truck Series race that began three hours late and concluded early Friday morning. Cup series qualifying had just concluded its second round Friday evening before dark clouds gathered over the track and led officials to cancel that session and quickly postpone the Xfinity race to Saturday at noon ET.