Twins place Mauer on DL, recall Vargas from Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have placed first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list.

The team said Friday that Mauer has a low back/lumbar strain on his left side. He hurt himself during Tuesday's game with the Los Angeles Angels.

Mauer's time on the DL is retroactive to Wednesday. He is hitting .286 (79 for 276) with 17 doubles in 74 games. It's Mauer's first time on the DL since August 2014.