Villa, Bradley highlight MLS All-Star picks by fans

NYCFC's David Villa, Toronto's Michael Bradley and Chicago's Bastian Schweinsteiger are among the fan selections for next month's Major League Soccer All-Star game.

Schweinsteiger was on Germany's 2014 World Cup team. He is joined on the MLS squad by Chicago Fire teammate Nemanja Nikolic as first-time All-Stars. The MLS team will face Real Madrid on Aug. 2 at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Atlanta United defender Greg Garza and teammate Miguel Almiron are also first-time All-Stars.

Goalkeeper Tim Howard of the Chicago Rapids will anchor a back line that includes fellow U.S. national players DaMarcus Beasley of the Houston Dynamo and Graham Zusi of Sporting Kansas City.