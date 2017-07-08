Barry Bonds gets plaque on Giants Wall of Fame
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants
Nearly 1,000 fans lined up behind barricades not far from the player's entrance at AT&T Park to witness the 40-minute ceremony
With his mother Pat along with his three children seated on stage nearby, Bonds joined former Giants owner Peter Magowan and current Chief Executive Officer Larry Bear in the unveiling of the plaque which features Bonds' face in the middle flanked by action shots of him on either side.
Bonds, dressed in a dark-colored suit with a white shirt and grey tie, thanked ownership and fans and spoke of his excitement over signing with the Giants in 1992 — the same team his father Bobby and Mays played for.
Bonds hit 762 home runs during his 22-year career with the Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.