Baseball Capsules

NEW YORK — Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer off Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth, lifting the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Saturday.

Frazier turned on a 1-0 pitch from Knebel (0-2) for his second career homer and first game-ending shot. He threw his helmet as he approached his teammates at home plate, unveiling his mop of red hair, which was then doused in yellow Gatorade.

Frazier had three hits and a career-high four RBIs in his sixth game. Dellin Betances struck out two in a perfect eighth for New York, and Aroldis Chapman (2-0) struck out the side in the ninth.

The Yankees improved to 7-17 since going a season-best 15 games over. 500 on June 12.

Milwaukee left-hander Brent Suter allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The NL Central-leading Brewers had won five in a row.

BLUE JAYS 7, ASTROS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki homered, helping the Blue Jays to the win.

Donaldson ended a 20-game homerless drought with a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Tulowitzki connected for the second straight game as Toronto bounced back from Friday night's 12-2 loss.

Marcus Stroman (9-5) pitched seven effective innings as the Blue Jays beat the Astros for the 10th time in their last 13 meetings. The right-hander, who was removed from his previous start because of a blister on his pitching hand, allowed one run and six hits.