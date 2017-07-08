Champ Amanda Nunes hospitalized; UFC 213 main event scrapped

LAS VEGAS — Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been scratched from her title defence against Valentina Shevchenko after being hospitalized just a few hours before UFC 213.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the pay-per-view show's main event was cancelled Saturday.

The UFC didn't immediately reveal why Nunes was hospitalized.

Nunes (14-4) claimed the 135-pound title from Miesha Tate last July. After Nunes stopped Ronda Rousey in December, she was scheduled to make her second title defence in a rematch with Shevchenko (14-2).

Instead, for the second straight year, the UFC has been forced to cancel the main event of its annual International Fight Week show at late notice.