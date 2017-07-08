Dombrowski: Red Sox may stand pat at trade deadline

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski says the Red Sox are not seeking rotation help and may stand pat as the non-waiver trade deadline looms at the end of the month.

"We're not looking for starting pitching," Dombrowksi said Saturday before the AL East-leading Red Sox played Tampa Bay.

A starting staff that includes Chris Sale, Drew Pomeranz and 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello has been bolstered by the return of David Price, who is 4-2 in eight starts since coming back from an arm injury. Doug Fister was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels June 23, while Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee) is scheduled to return July 17.

"You can always get deeper, but I don't know how much deeper you can get at this particular time," Dombrowski said.