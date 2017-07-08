Gregory Polanco, Ivan Nova power Pirates over Cubs 4-2

Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates' Francisco Cervelli, right, scores on a double by Jordy Mercer as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras misses the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ivan Nova pitched three-hit ball into the seventh, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Josh Bell had three hits and two runs scored, while Francisco Cervelli and Jordy Mercer each drove in a run for the Pirates.

Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber had back-to-back home runs for Chicago, which has not won consecutive games since a three-game streak June 18-20.

Nova (9-6) struck out six and walked one in 6 2/3 innings. Besides the homers, the only other hit he allowed was a second-inning single to Schwarber.

Felipe Rivero, who reached 102 on the radar gun, got the final four outs for his sixth save.

Cubs starter Jake Arrieta (8-7) allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He had allowed an unearned run through five innings before being knocked out in the sixth.

