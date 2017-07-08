Sports

Indians' manager Terry Francona out of hospital after heart procedure

A fan holds up a sign reading

A fan holds up a sign reading "Rally for Tito" in the first inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a procedure Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for a few games and will prevent him from managing in the All-Star Game next week.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has been released from hospital after undergoing a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Francona was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic and is resting at his downtown Cleveland residence. The 58-year-old manager had a cardiac ablation Thursday after experiencing dizziness and an accelerated heart rate the last month.

He was admitted Tuesday after doctors detected an abnormality from the readings of a heart monitor he had been wearing for several weeks.

Francona will skip next week's all-star game in Miami. He is expected to rejoin the Indians and assume his usual duties when the team opens a three-game series in Oakland on July 14.

The Indians went 2-2 while Francona was in hospital. There was relief among the players when they learned Francona's medical issue had been identified and treated.

Francona is in his fifth season with Cleveland.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular