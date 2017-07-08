Indians' manager Terry Francona out of hospital after heart procedure

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has been released from hospital after undergoing a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Francona was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic and is resting at his downtown Cleveland residence. The 58-year-old manager had a cardiac ablation Thursday after experiencing dizziness and an accelerated heart rate the last month.

He was admitted Tuesday after doctors detected an abnormality from the readings of a heart monitor he had been wearing for several weeks.

Francona will skip next week's all-star game in Miami. He is expected to rejoin the Indians and assume his usual duties when the team opens a three-game series in Oakland on July 14.

The Indians went 2-2 while Francona was in hospital. There was relief among the players when they learned Francona's medical issue had been identified and treated.