Pitbull, Hudson, Kravitz performing at All-Star events

MIAMI — Pitbull will performe during ceremonies Monday night before the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Bebe Rexha will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" Tuesday night before the All-Star Game at Marlins Park and Jocelyn Alice will sing "O Canada."

Jennifer Hudson will sing at a private party in Miami Beach hosted by Stand Up to Cancer and Mastercard on Sunday night, when there also will be a New Era event with Amine and Metro Boomin.

Lenny Kravitz will perform Monday night at the Major League Baseball Players Association party in Miami.