Super Rugby: Argentina's Jaguares beat Waratahs 40-27

SYDNEY, Australia — Centre Matias Moroni scored the clinching try on a kick and chase with 12 minutes remaining and Argentina's Jaguares beat the New South Wales Waratahs 40-27 in Super Rugby on Saturday.

The Jaguares led 15-0 early and 25-10 at halftime and dominated the Waratahs for much of the match to win for only the second time on the road this season.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez kicked three conversions and three penalties for the Jaguares.

On Friday, flyhalf Quade Cooper kicked a last-minute penalty goal to give the Queensland Reds a 16-15 win over the ACT Brumbies, and the Western Force beat the Melbourne Rebels 31-22.

Only the first-place Brumbies will advance to the playoffs from the Australian conference. They have won only six of 14 matches, yet clinched the mediocre Australian group three weeks ago.

The Force and Rebels are the two Australian teams being considered for elimination from the competition next year when the league is reduced to 15 teams from 18. On Friday, South African officials said the Cheetahs and Southern Kings would be cut from the tournament.