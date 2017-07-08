Teheran leads Braves in 13-0 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — Julio Teheran pitched seven strong innings to keep up his road dominance and added a career-high three RBIs, Nick Markakis and Johnan Camargo each had three hits, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 13-0 Saturday.

Teheran (7-6) gave up four hits while walking two and striking out five to improve to 6-0 in nine road starts this season. He singled twice against Stephen Strasburg to improve to 4 for 7 in his career against him.

Strasburg (9-3) was hit on his hip by a line drive from Markakis in the third and left after the inning. He gave up seven hits and six runs — three earned — in his shortest outing of season.

Markakis hit his fourth home run of the season for Atlanta while Matt Adams added his 14th.

The Braves have taken two out of three to pull 8 1/2 games behind Washington in the NL East. The Nationals were shut out for the first time this season.

With Atlanta already up 3-0 in the third, Markakis lined a pitch right back at Strasburg that caught the pitcher on the hip. Strasburg picked up the ball and made an errant throw to second allowing Markakis to reach first while Matt Kemp advanced to third.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker, pitching coach Mike Maddux, and trainer Paul Lessard all came to the mound to check on Strasburg who stayed in the game to face five more hitters before getting out of the inning in a 6-0 hole. Kurt Suzuki's two-out RBI single and Teheran's two-run RBI single in the third both came after Strasburg's shot to the hip.

Tanner Roark entered in the fourth — his first relief appearance of the season and allowed three runs and four hits

The Braves scored one run in the sixth, seventh, and eighth before adding four in the ninth.

Atlanta improved to 6-6 against Washington after going 4-15 against the Nationals last year. The Braves have won four of six in Washington this year after dropping 23 of their previous 25 road games against the Nationals.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: INF/OF Sean Rodriguez went 0 for 3 with an RBI and a walk in his first rehab assignment for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. Rodriquez, who signed as a free agent in November and has since missed the entire first half of the season while recovering from left rotator cuff surgery.

Nationals: Baker said on Friday that he'd hope to have OF Jayson Werth "realistically ready sometime around the Arizona series" which begins on July 21. Werth is currently on rehab in West Palm Beach and has missed 34 games for the Nationals since fouling a ball off his left foot on June 4.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (1-3, 3.58) looks to bounce back after the shortest outing of his season when he lasted just 3 1/3 innings in a 16-4 loss to Houston on July 4.

Nationals: Baker has not yet named a starter although he hinted toward RHP Joe Ross (5-3, 4.86) before the game.

