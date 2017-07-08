Will Power wins Iowa Speedway pole, his 4th pole of season

NEWTON, Iowa — Will Power won the pole for Sunday's IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway. This is his fourth pole of the season.

Power was fastest in Saturday's single-car, two-lap runs on the oval. J.R. Hildebrand qualified second, followed by Helio Castroneves, Ed Carpenter and Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.

Series leader Scott Dixon will start 17th after a disappointing qualifying run on the oval of just under nine-tenths of a mile.