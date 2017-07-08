Wolfsburg signs Camacho from Malaga, Hinds from Arsenal

WOLFSBURG, Germany — Wolfsburg has signed Spanish midfielder Ignacio Camacho and England youth international Kaylen Hinds from Malaga and Arsenal, respectively.

The Bundesliga side says the 27-year-old Camacho signed a contract to 2021, while the 19-year-old Hinds was getting a deal to 2020.

Hinds, a forward, had been playing for Arsenal Under-23s and will start training with Wolfsburg's senior squad.

Camacho, a defensive midfielder, will fill the gap left following Luiz Gustavo's departure for Marseille.

Kicker magazine reports Wolfsburg is paying around 10 million euros ($11.4 million) for Camacho, who played 177 league games for Malaga and has one appearance for Spain.