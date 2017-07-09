A big night from Kevin Glenn leads Saskatchewan over Hamilton 37-20

REGINA — Kevin Glenn threw two touchdowns passes and ran for two more as the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 37-20 on Saturday for their first win of the season.

After losses to Montreal and Winnipeg to open the season, the Riders improved to 1-2. Hamilton dropped to 0-2.

Glenn used his feet to scamper six yards for his team's first touchdown of the game late in the first quarter. After the teams traded field goals, Glenn found Bakari Grant for a 14-yard touchdown reception that gave the Riders a 19-10 lead heading into the half.

The Riders added to their lead with their first possession of the third quarter. Glenn threw an eight-yard touchdown strike to Duron Carter to push the lead to 26-10.

Zach Collaros and the Hamilton offence wasn't nearly as efficient.

The touchdown drought for the Tiger-Cats' offence nearly reached seven consecutive quarters to start the season.

Collaros finally guided the offence into the end zone when he threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Junior Collins. That score brought Hamilton to within seven (27-20) with 95 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Hamilton's lone first-half touchdown was scored on a 110-yard interception return from Justin Rogers, a scoring play that put the visitors ahead 7-2 early in the first quarter.

Sergio Castillo kicked a 30-yard field goal for Hamilton's only points on offence in the first half.

In Week 1, Collaros and the Hamilton offence failed to reach the end zone in a 32-15 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Glenn's second rushing touchdown on Saturday came late in the fourth quarter to put the Riders ahead comfortably at 37-20. Glenn finished the night completing 32-of-43 pass attempts for 380 yards and two touchdowns.

Saskatchewan's Naaman Roosevelt led all receivers with 10 receptions for 167 yards.

Hamilton defensive back Will Hill was ejected in the third quarter after he appeared to grab an official by his shirt.

Collaros completed 19-of-34 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown.