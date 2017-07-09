Beltre and Robinson lead Rangers past Angels 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adrian Beltre and Drew Robinson hit two-run homers and the Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Saturday night.

It was the Rangers' fifth straight game with multiple homers as they moved within a game of .500. The Angels dropped to three games below .500 for the first time since May 13.

Beltre homered against Angels starter Jesse Chavez in the third inning to give Texas a 3-1 lead. It was his 452nd career home run, moving him into a tie with Carl Yastrzemski for 38th all-time.

In the sixth inning Robinson homered to centre on the first pitch from reliever Blake Parker. It was just the second homer of Robinson's career.

Tyson Ross (2-1) limited Los Angeles to four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and hit two batters.