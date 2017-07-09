Brazil police investigating death of soccer fan after game
RIO DE JANEIRO — Police in Brazil are investigating the death of a soccer fan who was allegedly shot during clashes after Vasco da Gama was defeated by rival Flamengo in the Brazilian league.
Police did not confirm the man's identity but said "investigations were underway."
Video footage from the match showed police using teargas, stun grenades and pepper spray to contain Vasco fans after their team lost 1-0.
Clashes continued outside the stadium, where Lopes was allegedly shot. Another two people were injured and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to G1.