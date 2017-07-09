Canada's Noah Naylor advances to High School Home Run Derby final

MIAMI — Canadian Noah Naylor advanced to the final round of the High School Home Run Derby after belting 15 home runs on Sunday to win the semifinal round.

The Mississauga, Ont., native faces American Nolan Gorman on Monday night in-between breaks of the MLB Home Run Derby at Marlins Park for the title.

Naylor, 17, launched seven homers in the first round of the semifinals and followed that with eight more long balls in Round 2.

Naylor joins brother Josh and Andy Yerzy as the only other Canadians to reach the finals of the High School Home Run Derby. Yerzy tied for the win in 2015 while Naylor was edged out for the title in 2014.