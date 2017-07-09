Correa hits two home runs as Astros crush Blue Jays 19-1 before all-star break

TORONTO — Carlos Correa hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs on Sunday as the Houston Astros crushed the Toronto Blue Jays 19-1.

It's the first time the Blue Jays have allowed 19 runs in a game since June 24, 2004.

Jose Altuve homered, scored four times and went 3 for 4 with three RBI's for the Astros (60-29), who have won six of eight heading into the all-star break.

George Springer scored twice and was 2 for 4, Yuli Gurriel went deep, scored twice and was 2 for 5 and Evan Gattis also hit a home run while going 2 for 5 with four RBI's.

Toronto's J.A. Happ (3-6), who had been rolling of late, went four innings allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking three.

Ezequiel Carrera broke Houston's shutout with a ninth-inning home run for the Blue Jays (41-47).

Josh Donaldson's second inning error proved costly for Toronto as the Astros scored five runs in the frame.

With Houston already leading 1-0, Gurriel homered before Donaldson's throwing error allowed Springer to reach and a run to score. Altuve then took Happ's first pitch over the right field wall for a two-run home run giving Houston a 4-0 lead. Correa followed it up with a solo home run off the face of the second deck for his 19th long ball of the season.

Houston added to its lead in the fourth as Correa's RBI single gave the Astros a 6-0 lead.

Toronto threatened in the bottom half of the fourth as Justin Smoak, Troy Tulowitzki and Steve Pearce all walked to load the bases with one out. But Astros starter Brad Peacock got Kevin Pillar and Ryan Goins to fly out to end the inning.

Peacock (7-1) tossed six scoreless innings allowing five hits while striking out four for his fourth consecutive win.

The Astros took a 9-0 lead in the sixth on a three-run home run from Gattis off Blue Jays reliever Lucas Harrell.

Another Donaldson error in the seventh sparked the Astros offence again. The Blue Jays third baseman bobbled a ground ball from Alex Bregman allowing Gurriel to reach second safely. Houston went on to add a six-spot capped by a three-run home run from Correa to take a 15-0 lead.

The Astros added four more runs in the ninth off reliever Joe Biagini.