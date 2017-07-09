DeMarre Carroll thanks Raptors fans after reported Raptors-Nets deal

DeMarre Carroll appears to be on his way out of Toronto.

The Raptors forward sent a tweet on Sunday morning that said: "Playing for #Toronto & having an entire nation behind you is something very special...thank you #WeTheNorth!!! Nothing but love!!"

The tweet included a picture of both Raptors fans and the Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets. Carroll also added that he's a member of the Nets to his Instagram bio.

ESPN reported early Sunday that Toronto has agreed to trade Carroll to the Nets for centre Justin Hamilton. The Nets would also reportedly receive a 2018 lottery-protected first-round and second-round pick in the deal.

The six-foot-eight, 212-pound Carroll averaged 8.9 points per game over 72 regular season games last season while playing a little over 26 minutes per game. Those numbers were cut in half during the post-season in which the Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hamilton played 64 games for the Nets last year, starting seven times and averaging 18.4 minutes per game. He averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. The 27-year-old has previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets.

Neither team has officially announced the trade.