Phils hit 6 homers in 7-1 rout of Padres

PHILADELPHIA — Freddy Galvis hit two of his team's six home runs, Jerad Eickhoff threw five shutout innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies topped the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday.

Rookie outfielder Nick Williams began the run of homers with his first in the majors during the second inning.

Cameron Rupp followed two batters later with another solo homer and Galvis hit a two-run shot in the third inning.

Odubel Herrera and Aaron Altherr added solo home runs in sixth and seventh innings respectively and Galvis went back-to-back after Altherr's for his second of the game.

Eickhoff (1-7) returned from the disabled list with a strong start for the Phillies. He tied a season high with eight strikeouts and held the Padres to just five hits and a walk. He threw 71 pitches in his first start since June 17.

The previous time the Phillies hit six home runs in a game was Aug. 11, 2004, against Colorado. They snapped a five-game losing streak, but enter the All-Star break with baseball's worst record at 29-58.

The Padres failed to pick up their first road sweep of the season. They avoided being shutout for the sixth time by scoring off Hector Neris in the ninth inning.

Trevor Cahill (3-3) struggled while striking out eight in five innings. He allowed three home runs after giving up just three in his first eight starts. The previous time he allowed three homers in one game was June 30, 2013.

The Padres put runners on base against Eickhoff, but went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against the righty. Erick Aybar scored on Hector Sanchez's ninth-inning sacrifice fly.

SETTING THE ROTATION

The Padres plan to go with Clayton Richard, Jhoulys Chacin and Cahill against the Giants in their first series after the All-Star break. Young starters Luis Perdomo and Dinelson Lamet will follow in Colorado.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Hunter Renfroe (stiff neck) sat out after leaving in the ninth inning Saturday. The club is hopeful 3B Yangervis Solarte (oblique) can begin a rehab assignment later in the week.

UP NEXT

Padres: Richard (5-8, 4.66) is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in two starts against the Giants this year.

Phillies: The Phillies have yet to announce their rotation for their three-game set in Milwaukee starting Friday. RHP Zach Davies (10-4, 4.90) will open the series for the Brewers.

