Rampant SAfrica revives victory hopes in 1st test v England

LONDON — South Africa roared back into contention in the first cricket test against England after taking seven wickets before lunch on Day 4, reducing the shell-shocked hosts to 182-8 at Lord's on Sunday.

England's lead was 279 runs but the match was up for grabs with five sessions remaining.

Resuming on 119-1 and a lead of 216 runs, England lost seven wickets for 43 runs in 93 balls. Jonny Bairstow was unbeaten on 28, although he was dropped on 7 by fit-again Vernon Philander in the deep.

Fast bowler Morne Morkel did the early damage, dismissing overnight batsmen Alastair Cook (69) and Gary Ballance (34) in quick succession after England added 20 runs.

Wickets continued to tumble on a bare and dying pitch.

England captain Joe Root, who made 190 in the first innings, dragged a topspinner from Keshav Maharaj onto his stumps for 5 before Kagiso Rabada was introduced to the attack and trapped Ben Stokes lbw with a delivery that kept low.

Rabada has been banned form the second test at Trent Bridge, starting Friday, for swearing at Stokes following his dismissal of the allrounder in the first innings Thursday. The paceman kept his celebrations muted this time, putting a finger to his lips and not making eye contact with Stokes.

At that stage, England had lost four batsmen for just 10 runs. Bairstow responded with four fours in five balls — one of which came after he was dropped by Philander off Maharaj.

But in the last 10 minutes of the session, Maharaj bowled Moeen Ali for 1, Rabada bowled Liam Dawson for 0 off a high full toss just below the waist — completing a pair of second-ball dismissals for the allrounder — and Stuart Broad departed for 0 after nicking Maharaj to Theunis de Bruyn at short leg.

Mark Wood was in the middle with Bairstow on 0.

The blitz of wickets has made a draw unlikely, with England still favourite given the state of the pitch.

___