Raptors sign first-round draft pick OG Anunoby to rookie scale contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors signed first round draft pick OG Anunoby to a rookie scale contract on Sunday.

Anunoby, 19, is under contract through the 2018-19 season, with two team option years to follow. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, as per team policy.

Toronto selected the six-foot-eight combo forward 23rd overall at the NBA draft in June.

Anunoby played two seasons at Indiana, averaging 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 17.4 minutes. He tore his ACL in a game against Penn State in January which ended his college career. Anunoby has been rehabing his knee with Raptors sports science guru Alex McKechnie.