Rockies' Freeland has no-hitter thru 7 innings vs White Sox

DENVER — Colorado Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Chicago White Sox.

Freeland worked around a pair of leadoff walks in the seventh and has thrown 99 pitches Sunday. The 24-year-old lefty grew up in Denver.

Freeland is trying to become the second pitcher to toss a no-hitter in Coors Field history. Hideo Nomo accomplished the feat in 1996 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Rockies lead 7-0.

After walking two in the seventh, Freeland got a double play and then a flyout. He's struck out six, walked three and hit a batter.

