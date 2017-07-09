Saturday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Saturday's Games
CFL
Week 3
Toronto 26 Ottawa 25
Saskatchewan 37 Hamilton 20
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Houston 2
Baltimore 5 Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 1 Boston 0
Cleveland 4 Detroit 0
Texas 5 L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 4 Seattle 3
National League
Atlanta 13 Washington 0
San Diego 2 Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 4 N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 2
Miami 5 San Francisco 4
Cincinnati 7 Arizona 0
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 5 Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 5 Kansas City 4 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 5 Colorado 4
---
CONCACAF Gold Cup
United States 1 Panama 1
Martinique 2 Nicaragua 0
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Cats, camping and Lebanese Fest: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Halifax police hope to identify suspect they say stole elderly woman's purse on bus
-
Shania Twain on contracting 'debilitating' Lyme disease that led to vocal issues
-
Man robs grocery store smoke shop, then hops into a cab: Halifax police