Schauffele birdies final hole to win Greenbrier Classic

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Rookie Xander Schauffele made a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win The Greenbrier Classic by a stroke over Robert Streb for his first PGA Tour victory.

Schauffele closed with a 3-under 67 and finished at 14-under 266 to cap a daylong duel with Streb and third-round leader Sebastian Munoz.

Streb shot 69. Munoz had a 72 to tie for third with Jamie Lovemark at 12 under. Lovemark shot 69.

After Schauffele's birdie, Streb found the left fringe on the 161-yard 18th and his chip that would have forced a playoff came up short. Munoz needed to ace the 18th to tie it, but settled for par.