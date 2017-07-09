Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian GP; Sebastian Vettel second

SPIELBERG, Austria — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas made a great start from pole position to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished just behind in second to extend his championship lead over main rival Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas did just enough to hold off Vettel's late charge, as the German driver crossed the line 0.6 seconds behind.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo showed great ability to defend third place from Hamilton, who almost passed the Australian driver on the last two laps but had to settle for fourth.

Bottas clinched the second victory of his career — both have come since he joined Mercedes from Williams this season. His first career podium was on the same Spielberg track, when he finished third for Williams in 2014.

Montreal's Lance Stroll, an 18-year-old F1 rookie for Williams, finished 10th.

Hamilton started from eighth on the grid on Sunday.