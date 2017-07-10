5 independent judges confirm decision for Horn over Pacquiao

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The World Boxing Organization says an independent review of the scoring in Manny Pacquiao's welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn confirms the outcome in favour of the Australian former schoolteacher.

A Philippines government department asked the WBO to review the refereeing and the judging of the so-called "Battle of Brisbane" on July 2 after Horn, fighting for his first world title, got a unanimous points decision against Pacquiao, an 11-time world champion.

The WBO agreed to conduct a review, but said it couldn't change the outcome unless there was evidence of fraud or a violation of law.