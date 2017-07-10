Blue Jays’ report card at the all-star break: Griffin

This is one man’s report card for the Blue Jays, a 41-47 team at the all-star break. The Griff grading system compares the Jays players, not to others at the same position but, to the pre-season expectations for those Jays.

Darwin Barney, for instance, has a higher grade than Troy Tulowitzki because he has matched our expectations of him. If a player has met expectations, his grade is B. A grade of D is considered a failure.

There is also a similar overall letter grade for each team category. The Jays were 51-40 at the all-star break last year.

STARTING PITCHING

The Jays were expected to have one of the top 10 five-man rotations in baseball. Injuries have been the biggest issue, but there has been ineffectiveness too. C-

Marcus Stroman: Has become the biggest personality on the Jays’ staff and a recognized name in the U.S. for his MVP turn at the World Baseball Classic. Nine wins, but he has not consistently gone deep enough into games to earn an A. Fun to watch when pitching and hitting. B+

Marco Estrada: Has been an enigma wrapped in a changeup for the first half. Estrada has never felt healthier with his back and is mystified over why he continues to struggle, usually with one big inning. Had been the big-game starter for two years. C-

Aaron Sanchez: Hard to give him such a low grade because of a physical issue like the finger blisters that placed him on the DL three times and limited him to six starts, but much more was expected of the defending AL ERA champion. Seems healthy now. C-

J.A. Happ: When the veteran left-hander has been healthy, he has been similar to his 20-win self of a year ago. So many circumstances can factor into getting a win, but Happ is good for 100 solid pitches every outing. B

Francisco Liriano: The veteran free-agent-to-be is like the girl with the curl. When he is good he is very, very good and when he is bad, he is awful. He may become a tradable asset at deadline. C

Others: Joe Biagini, Mike Bolsinger, Mat Latos, Casey Lawrence.

Relief pitching

The Jays added depth in the off-season but struggled early in the late innings. After easing Jason Grilli out of a high-leverage role, and eventually out of town, the bullpen has settled in. A

Roberto Osuna: It’s impossible to give the 22-year-old the max A+ because there was a frustrating time in April when you were wondering if he had lost his ability to close. But he has been lights out of late, has converted 21 straight save opportunities and is at the all-star game. A

Joe Smith: If the veteran sidearmer had not been injured, he might have received a max grade but there were a couple of games he got rocked before the shoulder injury. He was a revelation in the first two months, evolving into an eighth-inning setup man. A

Joe Biagini: The plus on this grade is for going from a key setup role he had been handling very well to an unfamiliar starting role, replacing the injured Aaron Sanchez and doing a solid fill-in job. He should be back in the pen in the second half, barring a trade. B+

Ryan Tepera: The emerging righty can pitch middle relief or as a setup man. He was the final player to be told he was on the opening day roster when the Jays played the exhibition games in Montreal and has gone on to earn the manager’s trust in high-leverage roles. A

Danny Barnes: He had been up and down from the minors early in the year because of options but has pitched well enough in the seventh-inning role, even at a modest 91 m.p.h., that his success far exceeds pre-season expectations. A+

Aaron Loup: With Brett Cecil out and J.P. Howell in, Loup was slotted as the second southpaw specialist. He has performed above expectations, although sometimes it’s an adventure. B+

Dominic Leone: There was not much expected from the former Mariners’ middle reliever when he first was promoted, but each time he has arrived from Buffalo he has been effective, even in high leverage situations. Willing to challenge hitters. A-

Jeff Beliveau: Viewed originally as inventory, a veteran presence for the Bisons, he has had another opportunity in the big leagues and has a career-best WHIP. B

J.P. Howell: After a quiet spring and a disappointing April, he has yet to break a pane of glass. His inability to retire lefthanders is attributed to left shoulder woes. D

Others: Jason Grilli, Mike Bolsinger, Leonel Campos, Lawrence, Glenn Sparkman, Lucas Harrell, Chris Smith, Matt Dermody.

CATCHING

If you’re looking for offence you’re in the wrong place. C+

Russell Martin: Traditionally a slow starter offensively, Martin was hitting just .198 on May 24. He has been swinging the bat better lately, and his on-base ability has allowed him to move into the two-hole and lengthen the lineup. His leadership with the pitching staff is a constant. C+

Luke Maile: When he was acquired early in the year from the Rays, it was considered a very minor move, but his 16-13 record as a starting catcher overshadowed his Josh Thole-like, 12-for-99 bat. B+

Others: Miguel Montero, Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

MIDDLE INFIELD

The defence never rests, at least. C-

Troy Tulowitzki: The five-time all-star battled a hamstring issue in April and May, and he seems to have lost a step on his world-class range. His bat (.250 average, .700 OPS) is not the weapon it once was but his presence on the field and in the clubhouse is still important. C

Devon Travis: One of the worst MLB players in April (.130 average, .388 OPS) and one of the best in May (.364/1.019), he suffered a knee that is surely related to a previous surgery. The expectation, unfortunately, has become an annual injury. C+

Ryan Goins: A busy first half thanks to the injuries to Tulowitzki and Travis, but he’s not likely to be more than a John McDonald type with more raw skills. His scoring position average has been solid. B-

Darwin Barney: The player chosen most likely to be a future manager by John Gibbons, Barney is a solid teammate with the ability to play all three infield positions and with a line-drive bat. B

Other: Chris Coghlan.

CORNER INFIELD/DH

Offensively, the strength of this team, even with Josh Donaldson missing more than a month. A

Kendrys Morales: Everyone is viewing Morales via a daily comparison with the departed Edwin Encarnacion. Morales does not run as well or hit as many big home runs, but his steady contributions (16 homers, 48 RBIs) were a key to the Jays’ first half water tread. B+

Josh Donaldson: His spring training calf injury forced him onto the DL and still seems to linger, especially on the defensive side. He has not been the quick-strike force that he had been in his 2015 MVP season, but he remains the most important player in the lineup. C+

Justin Smoak: An astounding breakout season for the former first-round pick. Smoak earned a starting role in the all-star game with the most first-half homers (23) by a switch-hitter in Jays history. He is a top defender at his position. A+

Others: Barney, Jose Bautista, Darrell Ceciliani, Coghlan, Goins, Martin, Steve Pearce, Saltalamacchia.

OUTFIELD

A notch below major-league average in all aspects. C

Jose Bautista: Has played in every game and throwing arm and defence have bounced back, but he’s had two (of three) subpar months at the plate. His move to the leadoff spot gave the offence a boost. If this was four years ago, he’d be well below expectations. B+

Kevin Pillar: The seeming emergence of Superman into an efficient, more disciplined hitter inside the strike zone seemed complete when he took over the leadoff spot and was hitting over .300 over the first two months. He has batted under .200 the past 40 games. His catches are fun. C+

Steve Pearce: He struggled at the plate and in finding a position when the season began, but has been a presence in the order since his return from a calf injury. Pearce, a professional hitter, does not seem to fit into what the Jays are trying to do, but what you see is what was expected. B-

Ezequiel Carrera: The lefty-hitting outfielder works hard to prepare every day but is not good enough to be a top-of-the-order hitter and not a good enough defender to be a late-game replacement. A solid fourth of fifth outfielder. B

Others: Anthony Alford, Barney, Ceciliani, Coghlan, Dwight Smith, Jr., Ian Parmley.

MANAGER

John Gibbons: The 55-year-old Gibbons is smarter and more aware than many perceive. He ranks 95th in wins all-time among major-league managers and is second to Cito Gaston with the Jays. The difficulty this year has been the revolving door of players due to an alarming spate of injuries. B

General manager