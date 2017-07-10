Canada's U19 team returns home to cheers after historic world championship win

TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team arrived Monday night at Toronto's Pearson Airport with their gold medals from the FIBA U19 tournament in Cairo.

Canada beat Italy 79-60 in Sunday's final to capture the gold, the first world title for a Canadian team in any age group.

Their flight was delayed nearly three hours, but when they arrived they were greeted by loud cheers from friends, family and fans.

Children waved small Canadian flags as the players, with their newly minted medals around their necks, walked through the arrivals area.