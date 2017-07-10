Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to general manager.
Veach has begun his fifth season with the Chiefs, having spent his first two years with the team as a pro and college personnel analyst. He started his career in the NFL in Philadelphia, with three seasons as the assistant to Reid and three more as a scout for the Eagles.
The Chiefs will introduce Veach at a July 24 news conference.
Veach, a native of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was a wide receiver and kickoff returner in college at Delaware.
