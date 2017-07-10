Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro has operation on foot injury
DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Raphael Guerreiro has been ruled out for three to four months after having surgery on a foot injury on Monday.
Dortmund says that Guerreiro's injury, initially said to be bruising that he sustained playing for Portugal in the Confederations Cup, was found to be a fracture following examinations back in Germany.
The club says the 23-year-old Guerreiro, who played in 35 competitive games for Dortmund last season, suffered "a clear break" and "will be out until October/November following the surgery.
Dortmund forward Marco Reus, and midfielders Julian Weigl and Shinji Kagawa are also out with injuries.
