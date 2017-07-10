LA Kings hire NHL veteran Pierre Turgeon as assistant coach

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have hired Pierre Turgeon for his first job as an assistant coach.

Kings head coach John Stevens completed his staff Monday.

The 47-year-old Turgeon will focus on improving the Kings' offensive play, general manager Rob Blake says. Los Angeles finished 24th in the NHL last season with 199 goals.

Turgeon was a dependable scorer during 19 NHL seasons with six franchises, recording 1,327 points in 1,294 games before retiring in 2007. The centre ranks 38th in league history with 515 goals.