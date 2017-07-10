Lightning sign F Tyler Johnson to 7-year, $35-million deal
TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler Johnson is staying with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The free-agent forward signed a new seven-year, $35 million deal to remain with the Lightning, General Manager Steve Yzerman announced Monday.
The 26-year-old Johnson had 19 goals and 26 assists in 66 games last season. He was tied for third on the Lightning in goals and power-play goals (six), and fifth with 45 points.
Overall, Johnson has
The Lightning missed the playoffs last season after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and the Eastern Conference finals in 2016. Earlier this month, Tampa Bay signed former Rangers
