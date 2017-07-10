Man United confirm signing Lukaku for 5 years

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has completed the signing of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton on a five-year contract, strengthening the team's attack following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

United said on Monday that the 24-year-old Lukaku has an option for an extra year, after he underwent a medical examination while in the United States. He will join the team in Los Angeles for preseason training.

A fee wasn't mentioned, but it's believed to be 75 million pounds ($97 million). He is the second most expensive player in United's history after close friend Paul Pogba, who joined last off-season for $116 million, and the club's second signing of the summer after centre back Victor Lindelof.

Lukaku, a powerfully built, 6-foot-3 (1.90-meter) striker, links for a second time with manager Jose Mourinho, who sold the player to Everton in 2014 when at Chelsea. Lukaku failed to establish a first-team place at Chelsea and had to spend most of his time on loan first at West Bromwich Albion and then Everton.

English Premier League champion Chelsea has also reportedly been trying to re-sign Lukaku in this summer transfer window.

Bolstering his strike force has been a priority for Mourinho ahead of his second season in charge at United after Ibrahimovic was released.

"Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player," Mourinho said in a statement.