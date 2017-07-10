Middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi moves to Bellator

LOS ANGELES — Dutch middleweight Gegard Mousasi has signed with Bellator after four years in the UFC.

Bellator announced its latest high-profile free agent signing Monday.

Mousasi (42-6-2) is the fourth-ranked middleweight in the UFC rankings after winning his last five bouts, including a second-round stoppage of former champion Chris Weidman in April.

But the Iranian-born Mousasi had grown disenchanted with the UFC, and he was at the back of a logjam for a shot at champion Michael Bisping in its crowded middleweight division.

Robert Whittaker won the UFC's interim 185-pound title on Saturday with a decision over Yoel Romero, and former champion Luke Rockhold also sits above Mousasi in the rankings.